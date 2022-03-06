Graf Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:GFORU) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Graf Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:GFORU – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. 8,500 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.87.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Graf Acquisition Corp. IV (GFORU)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Graf Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graf Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.