Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,398,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,418,000 after acquiring an additional 465,759 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.3% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 18,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 87.7% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 439,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,497,000 after acquiring an additional 205,240 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 209.4% in the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 4,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total transaction of $480,486.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total transaction of $4,032,294.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,157,763. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

EW traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.64. 2,280,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,434,968. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

