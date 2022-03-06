Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Makes New Investment in Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 79,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,000. Toast makes up about 1.9% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Toast by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Toast by 825.9% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Toast by 1,052.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,182,000. Finally, Crestwood Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,997,000. 16.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TOST. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Toast from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. increased their target price on shares of Toast from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Toast from $70.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

In related news, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. acquired 328,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $6,520,276.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Aman Narang sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 549,171 shares of company stock worth $16,924,372.

Shares of Toast stock traded down $1.75 on Friday, hitting $17.89. 5,542,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,492,746. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.28. Toast, Inc has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $69.93.

About Toast

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

