Grassi Investment Management Lowers Stock Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Grassi Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,500 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Coty were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 111,779.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 53,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 53,654 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 263.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 166,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 120,525 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Coty by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,001,000 after purchasing an additional 266,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Coty by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 336,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 16,045 shares during the last quarter. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COTY shares. DA Davidson upgraded Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. Coty Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.00 and a beta of 2.49.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

