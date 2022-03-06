Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Short Interest Down 24.1% in February

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the January 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Great Elm Group stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.07. Great Elm Group has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $3.02.

Get Great Elm Group alerts:

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 15.25% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEG. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new stake in Great Elm Group in the fourth quarter worth $418,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Great Elm Group in the third quarter worth $363,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Great Elm Group by 8,312.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 121,029 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Great Elm Group by 57.9% in the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 299,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 109,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Great Elm Group in the second quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

About Great Elm Group (Get Rating)

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of investment management and real estate management services. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.