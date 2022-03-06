Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Short Interest Down 24.1% in February

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the January 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of Great Elm Group stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.07. Great Elm Group has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $3.02.
Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 15.25% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter.
Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of investment management and real estate management services. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
