Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of GPL opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.66. Great Panther Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90.
Great Panther Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great Panther Mining (GPL)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.