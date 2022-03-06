Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of GPL opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.66. Great Panther Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90.

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

Great Panther Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.