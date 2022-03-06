Grupo Santander Initiates Coverage on Global Fashion Group (OTCMKTS:GLFGF)

Analysts at Grupo Santander started coverage on shares of Global Fashion Group (OTCMKTS:GLFGF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the stock.
Global Fashion Group stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08. Global Fashion Group has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $12.20.
