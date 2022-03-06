Grupo Santander Initiates Coverage on Global Fashion Group (OTCMKTS:GLFGF)

Analysts at Grupo Santander started coverage on shares of Global Fashion Group (OTCMKTS:GLFGF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Global Fashion Group stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08. Global Fashion Group has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $12.20.

About Global Fashion Group

Global Fashion Group SA operates e-commerce platforms for fashion and lifestyle markets in Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States, South East Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. The company covers various fashion and lifestyle categories, such as apparel, footwear, accessories, and kids and sportswear.

