Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Up to $29.03

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.03, but opened at $29.87. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $29.87, with a volume of 1 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Simec during the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Grupo Simec in the second quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Simec by 34.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

