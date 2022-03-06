Guggenheim Capital LLC Invests $213,000 in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Arvinas by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arvinas by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,870,000 after buying an additional 53,122 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,264,000 after purchasing an additional 19,279 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

ARVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $157.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.75.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,593 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $101,856.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $1,460,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 306,615 shares of company stock worth $20,676,141. 6.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $64.54 on Friday. Arvinas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.59 and a fifty-two week high of $108.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 2.02.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 409.29% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1095.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

