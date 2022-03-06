Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 1,184 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,137 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Perficient by 924.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Perficient by 890.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Perficient during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Perficient by 9.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 976 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $101.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.50. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $153.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.88 and its 200 day moving average is $119.51.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $214.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.17 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary Wimberly acquired 399 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRFT. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded Perficient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Perficient has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

