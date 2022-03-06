Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 12,838 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 12,838 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 2.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,321 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 3.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,944 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,502 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 20.5% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of DCOM opened at $33.32 on Friday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.08 and a 12 month high of $38.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.67%.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 56,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $1,867,938.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 86,279 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,801 in the last 90 days. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

