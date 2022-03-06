Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 28,407 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TBK. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.81.

NASDAQ TBK opened at $93.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.91 and a 200-day moving average of $105.62. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.01 and a 52-week high of $136.01.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.82 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 15.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.86 per share, with a total value of $94,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

