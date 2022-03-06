Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HWC. Truist Financial upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

HWC opened at $52.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $59.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.93.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $318.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.68 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $281,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 355.5% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 56,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 43,984 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 85.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 31,323 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,778,000 after purchasing an additional 90,975 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 6.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 120,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 10.2% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,671,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,744,000 after purchasing an additional 154,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

