Hans Sauter Sells 397 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) SVP Hans Sauter sold 397 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $10,405.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

FDP opened at $26.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.78. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $36.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.23.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDP. TheStreet cut shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDP. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,908,000 after purchasing an additional 275,105 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,399,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,982,000 after acquiring an additional 177,779 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 329.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after buying an additional 133,614 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,012,000 after purchasing an additional 119,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,519,000 after buying an additional 106,084 shares in the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.