Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,255 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,035 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $411,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Quanta Services by 407.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $1,614,936.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,408 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.36.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $109.17 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $78.79 and a one year high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

