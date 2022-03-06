Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 63,800 Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 63,800 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 5.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,868,174 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $176,178,000 after buying an additional 1,640,900 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 10.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,852,770 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,714,000 after buying an additional 894,593 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 57.7% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,615,849 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,541,000 after buying an additional 3,516,647 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 2.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,221,934 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,708,000 after buying an additional 171,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 3.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,856,784 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,558,000 after buying an additional 222,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KGC shares. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.88.

Shares of KGC opened at $5.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 0.94. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. Kinross Gold’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Kinross Gold Profile (Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.