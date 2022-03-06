Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $239,000 Investment in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 100.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,458,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,324,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231,859 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 158.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,423,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324,709 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the third quarter worth about $164,848,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the third quarter worth about $161,703,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the third quarter worth about $128,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $35.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 2.71. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $176.65. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.45 and a 200-day moving average of $100.66.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.07 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 74.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total value of $1,801,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $3,175,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

AFRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $72.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $127.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

