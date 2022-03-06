Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a decrease of 48.4% from the January 31st total of 85,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDIUF opened at $32.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.11 and its 200 day moving average is $32.68. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $38.96.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.0965 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th.

Several research firms have recently commented on HDIUF. CIBC boosted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. boosted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$66.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$67.50 to C$75.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Hardwoods Distribution, Inc engages in the sourcing and distribution of architectural grade building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors. The firm’s products include hardwood lumber, decorative surfaces and composite panels. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and United States.

