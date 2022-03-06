Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.060-$0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Harsco also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.500-$0.660 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HSC traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.65. 617,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,112. Harsco has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.17, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.26.

Get Harsco alerts:

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Harsco’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harsco will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HSC shares. Argus downgraded Harsco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Harsco news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III acquired 25,000 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 29,025 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harsco (Get Rating)

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.