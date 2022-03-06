Hathor (HTR) Trading 11.6% Higher Over Last Week

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. Over the last seven days, Hathor has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. Hathor has a total market cap of $122.13 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hathor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001357 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hathor alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00043208 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,640.44 or 0.06675258 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,473.41 or 0.99792127 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00044032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00047963 BTC.

Hathor Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 903,549,072 coins and its circulating supply is 227,604,072 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.