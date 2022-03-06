HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN)

HC Wainwright reissued their neutral rating on shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Johnson Rice lowered Broadwind from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadwind from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

BWEN opened at $1.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.17. Broadwind has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $7.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Broadwind had a net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Broadwind will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Broadwind by 402.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Broadwind during the third quarter worth $27,000. Alerus Financial NA acquired a new position in Broadwind during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadwind during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Broadwind during the third quarter worth $46,000. 27.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

