Head-To-Head Analysis: Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) & First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF)

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD – Get Rating) and First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Professional and First Commonwealth Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Professional 0 0 3 0 3.00 First Commonwealth Financial 0 2 4 0 2.67

Professional currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.09%. First Commonwealth Financial has a consensus price target of $18.17, suggesting a potential upside of 16.68%. Given First Commonwealth Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Commonwealth Financial is more favorable than Professional.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.8% of Professional shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Professional shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Professional has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Commonwealth Financial has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Professional and First Commonwealth Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Professional 24.90% 9.55% 0.86% First Commonwealth Financial 34.51% 12.55% 1.46%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Professional and First Commonwealth Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Professional $85.81 million 3.39 $21.36 million $1.53 14.17 First Commonwealth Financial $400.60 million 3.73 $138.26 million $1.45 10.74

First Commonwealth Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Professional. First Commonwealth Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Professional, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Commonwealth Financial beats Professional on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Professional Company Profile (Get Rating)

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit. The company's lending products comprise commercial loans, residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, and consumer lines of credit. It also offers online/digital and mobile banking services, as well as cash management services. January 29, 2021, it operated through a network of nine locations in the regional areas of Miami, Broward, and Palm Beach counties, as well as had a digital innovation center located in Cleveland, Ohio and a loan production office in New England. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries. The firm’s consumer services include Internet, mobile, and telephone banking, an automated teller machine network, personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, and IRA accounts. Its commercial banking services include commercial lending, small and high-volume business checking accounts, on-line account management services, ACH origination, payroll direct deposit, commercial cash management services and repurchase agreements. The company was founded on November 15, 1982 and is headquartered in Indiana, PA.

