Head to Head Comparison: Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) & Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY)

Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Red Eléctrica Corporación alerts:

This table compares Red Eléctrica Corporación and Brookfield Renewable’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Eléctrica Corporación $2.31 billion 4.39 N/A N/A N/A Brookfield Renewable $3.43 billion 1.95 $946.00 million N/A N/A

Brookfield Renewable has higher revenue and earnings than Red Eléctrica Corporación.

Dividends

Red Eléctrica Corporación pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Brookfield Renewable pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Brookfield Renewable has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Brookfield Renewable is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Red Eléctrica Corporación and Brookfield Renewable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Eléctrica Corporación N/A N/A N/A Brookfield Renewable -2.56% -0.84% -0.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Red Eléctrica Corporación and Brookfield Renewable, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Eléctrica Corporación 3 3 1 0 1.71 Brookfield Renewable 0 0 2 0 3.00

Red Eléctrica Corporación currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 113.45%. Brookfield Renewable has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.67%. Given Red Eléctrica Corporación’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Red Eléctrica Corporación is more favorable than Brookfield Renewable.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.4% of Brookfield Renewable shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Red Eléctrica Corporación has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Renewable has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brookfield Renewable beats Red Eléctrica Corporación on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Company Profile (Get Rating)

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.