Head to Head Contrast: BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) & Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST)

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) and Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.0% of BM Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of Primis Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of BM Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Primis Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BM Technologies and Primis Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BM Technologies N/A N/A -$69.22 million N/A N/A Primis Financial $124.38 million 2.81 $31.25 million $1.27 11.20

Primis Financial has higher revenue and earnings than BM Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares BM Technologies and Primis Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BM Technologies N/A -2,377.99% -74.01% Primis Financial 24.50% 8.22% 0.98%

Risk and Volatility

BM Technologies has a beta of -0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Primis Financial has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BM Technologies and Primis Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BM Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Primis Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

BM Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 137.32%. Given BM Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe BM Technologies is more favorable than Primis Financial.

Summary

Primis Financial beats BM Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BM Technologies (Get Rating)

BM Technologies, Inc. is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks. BM Technologies is headquartered in Wayne, PA.

About Primis Financial (Get Rating)

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes. It also invests in real estate related securities, including collateralized mortgage obligations and agency mortgage backed securities. The company was founded by Georgia S. Derrico and R. Roderick Porter in July 28, 2004 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

