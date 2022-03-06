Head-To-Head Contrast: Innsuites Hospitality Trust (IHT) and Its Rivals

Innsuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE: IHT – Get Rating) is one of 329 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Innsuites Hospitality Trust to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Innsuites Hospitality Trust alerts:

4.6% of Innsuites Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 64.2% of Innsuites Hospitality Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Innsuites Hospitality Trust has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innsuites Hospitality Trust’s rivals have a beta of 1.13, meaning that their average stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Innsuites Hospitality Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Innsuites Hospitality Trust pays out -20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.4% and pay out 104.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Innsuites Hospitality Trust and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innsuites Hospitality Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Innsuites Hospitality Trust Competitors 3647 14683 14511 364 2.35

As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 10.30%. Given Innsuites Hospitality Trust’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Innsuites Hospitality Trust has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Innsuites Hospitality Trust and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innsuites Hospitality Trust -13.65% -27.14% -5.13% Innsuites Hospitality Trust Competitors 16.57% 1.00% 2.26%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Innsuites Hospitality Trust and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Innsuites Hospitality Trust $4.20 million -$2.83 million -36.60 Innsuites Hospitality Trust Competitors $789.03 million $137.21 million 24.75

Innsuites Hospitality Trust’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Innsuites Hospitality Trust. Innsuites Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Innsuites Hospitality Trust rivals beat Innsuites Hospitality Trust on 9 of the 11 factors compared.

About Innsuites Hospitality Trust (Get Rating)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It operates through the Hotel Operations and Hotel Management Services segment, which operates hotel properties in Arizona and New Mexico. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for Innsuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innsuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.