Head-To-Head Survey: Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) versus Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX)

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) and Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Bridge Investment Group and Patria Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridge Investment Group 79.90% 57.52% 29.43% Patria Investments 52.03% 32.22% 26.27%

65.3% of Bridge Investment Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bridge Investment Group and Patria Investments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridge Investment Group $231.95 million 2.12 $146.92 million N/A N/A Patria Investments $146.40 million 5.72 $141.30 million $0.90 17.99

Bridge Investment Group has higher revenue and earnings than Patria Investments.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Bridge Investment Group and Patria Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridge Investment Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 Patria Investments 0 0 2 0 3.00

Bridge Investment Group presently has a consensus target price of $20.60, indicating a potential upside of 5.42%. Patria Investments has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 57.50%. Given Patria Investments’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Patria Investments is more favorable than Bridge Investment Group.

Dividends

Bridge Investment Group pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Patria Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Patria Investments pays out 71.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Bridge Investment Group beats Patria Investments on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bridge Investment Group (Get Rating)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

About Patria Investments (Get Rating)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

