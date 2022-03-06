Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HCAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.15.

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $25.19 on Wednesday. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $59.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.31.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $64.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $312,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 21,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $880,198.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,712 shares of company stock worth $2,482,451. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,189,000 after buying an additional 23,211 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 802,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,786,000 after buying an additional 8,571 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 7,115 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 11,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 332,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,192,000 after purchasing an additional 197,509 shares during the last quarter.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

