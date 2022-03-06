Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,156 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.21% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 651,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,070,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,960,000 after purchasing an additional 26,353 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 184.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after purchasing an additional 179,930 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 250,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 16.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 214,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after purchasing an additional 29,918 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $204,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $39.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.77. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.59 and a 200 day moving average of $44.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 16.71%.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

