Hemington Wealth Management Reduces Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Hemington Wealth Management lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 282.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,928,000 after acquiring an additional 55,932 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,865,000.

IJH stock traded down $4.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $260.97. 1,593,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,235. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $268.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.70. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $240.46 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

