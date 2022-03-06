Hemington Wealth Management Sells 309 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Hemington Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 542.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 369.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $169.98. 6,804,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,842,326. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $161.04 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

