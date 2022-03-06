Hemington Wealth Management Sells 65 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hemington Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. Truist Financial increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.14. The stock had a trading volume of 8,639,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,871,531. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.55 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.80.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

