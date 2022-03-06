Hemisphere Media Group (HMTV) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:HMTV opened at $5.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.23. Hemisphere Media Group has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $14.44.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 597,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $4,115,486.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 618,922 shares of company stock worth $4,255,259. Corporate insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 81.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 80.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 13,031 shares in the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc engages in the operation of networks and content production platform, which includes movie and telenovela channels. Its platforms include Cinelatino, WAPA, WAPA America, Pasiones, Centroamerica TV, and Television Dominicana. The company was founded on January 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

