Heritage-Crystal Clean’s (HCCI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $39.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.81% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $28.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.16 million, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.60. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $36.29.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 16.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCCI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 95,279 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.4% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,674,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,500,000 after buying an additional 89,163 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter worth about $2,373,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 460.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 72,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

