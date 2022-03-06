Heritage Way Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,223 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 1.2% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 24,513.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,062 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded down $1.50 on Friday, hitting $90.03. 7,179,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,586,625. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $87.25 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.14.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

