Heritage Way Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in 3M by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in 3M by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in 3M by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 99,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,486,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in 3M by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 364,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,977,000 after purchasing an additional 12,860 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

NYSE MMM traded down $1.57 on Friday, hitting $146.73. 3,235,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,910,096. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. 3M has a 1-year low of $139.74 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $1.49 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.89%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

3M Company Profile (Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.