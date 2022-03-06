Heritage Way Advisors LLC Has $4.86 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC cut its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group comprises approximately 1.8% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

TROW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.64.

NASDAQ TROW traded down $4.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,047,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,882. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.13 and a 52 week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 40.18%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.93%.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,768 shares of company stock worth $5,780,203 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.