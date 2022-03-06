Heritage Way Advisors LLC Has $7.36 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 2.8% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 387.3% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 94,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,888,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $4.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $260.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,593,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,235. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.70. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $240.46 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

