Heritage Way Advisors LLC Sells 121 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 1.4% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,232,851,000 after buying an additional 773,928 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,054,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,688,000 after buying an additional 129,269 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,408,000 after purchasing an additional 993,139 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 9.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,291,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,006,000 after purchasing an additional 289,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 90.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,068,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.38.

ADP stock traded up $3.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.46. 1,492,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793,213. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $87.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.17, for a total transaction of $3,497,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total value of $8,212,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,334 shares of company stock valued at $25,564,584. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

