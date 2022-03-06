HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Receives $4.32 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.64.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HEXO. Atb Cap Markets upgraded HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC lowered HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1.07 to $0.53 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in HEXO by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 23,755,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after buying an additional 10,537,732 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in HEXO by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,968,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 1,930,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in HEXO by 1,404.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,353,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after buying an additional 4,997,413 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in HEXO by 126.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,035,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 2,250,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of HEXO by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,960,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 723,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEXO stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.57. 7,539,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,085,096. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $219.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.96. HEXO has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $39.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.36 million. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 157.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HEXO will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, HEXO Plus, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis.

