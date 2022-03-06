Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) Short Interest Update

Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,000 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the January 31st total of 161,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 33.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS HIBRF remained flat at $$1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,967. Hibernia REIT has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.45.
Hibernia REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
