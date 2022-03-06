Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) Short Interest Update

Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,000 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the January 31st total of 161,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 33.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HIBRF remained flat at $$1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,967. Hibernia REIT has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.45.

Hibernia REIT Company Profile

Hibernia REIT PLC is a real estate investment trust, which acquires and holds investments. It operates through the following segments: Office Assets, Office Development Assets, Residential Assets, Industrial and Other Assets, and Central Assets and Costs. The Office Assets segment focuses in the central Dublin completed office buildings, all of which are generating rental income.

