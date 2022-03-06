Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.04

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.04 and last traded at $9.13, with a volume of 315109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 56 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Holcim from CHF 52 to CHF 55 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 58 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

Get Holcim alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.