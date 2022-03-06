HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ HTBI opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $32.60. The company has a market capitalization of $491.63 million, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.90.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.44%. On average, research analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In related news, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $50,406.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 2,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $79,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,787 shares of company stock valued at $700,770 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 20,439 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,566,000 after buying an additional 53,318 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 16,657 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 26,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

