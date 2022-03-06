Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.40-8.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.4-36.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.16 billion.Honeywell International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.400-$8.700 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on HON. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a hold rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $231.57.

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.43. 5,085,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,910,714. The company’s fifty day moving average is $199.71 and its 200-day moving average is $211.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $128.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $174.42 and a 52 week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,659,440,000 after acquiring an additional 165,235 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 241,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

