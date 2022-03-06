Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.400-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.40 billion-$36.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.17 billion.Honeywell International also updated its FY22 guidance to $8.40-8.70 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Honeywell International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a hold rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $231.57.

NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.43. 5,085,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,910,714. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.32. The company has a market cap of $128.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $174.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

