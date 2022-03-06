Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Declares $0.49 Dividend

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.4853 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HKXCY opened at $45.01 on Friday. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $69.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.17.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

