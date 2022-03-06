Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345,757 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HRL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,651,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 391.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 417.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 79,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 63,797 shares in the last quarter. 41.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HRL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

In related news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HRL opened at $51.73 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $51.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hormel Foods (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.