Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HBMD opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $438.34 million, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Howard Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $25.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBMD. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 139.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 84.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Howard Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 21.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 16.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Howard Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, Howard Bank. It offers commercial banking, insurance, investments, mortgage banking, consumer finance, and real estate loans through banking branches, online, and other distribution channels to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers.

