Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.850-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $970 M-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $966.30 million.

NASDAQ HURN opened at $47.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.77. Huron Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $59.09.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $248.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HURN. Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Huron Consulting Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 6,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $298,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $809,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,325,881 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 136.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth $503,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

