Hyve Market Capitalization Achieves $2.97 Million (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 6th. Hyve has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and approximately $213,105.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyve coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000307 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hyve has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hyve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00043414 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,512.78 or 0.06653114 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,837.02 or 1.00181433 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00043707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00047747 BTC.

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve

Hyve Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.