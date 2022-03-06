i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “i3 Verticals, Inc. provides payment and software solutions. The Company offers electronic payment services to education, non-profit, public sector, property management and health care industries. i3 Verticals, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, i3 Verticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.90.

IIIV stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.13. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.36 million, a PE ratio of -78.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.49.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

